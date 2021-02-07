EU delegation in Aden expresses support for government push for peace

BREAKING NEWS

Saeed Al-Batati
Sun, 2021-02-07 01:06

AL-MUKALLA: Several European ambassadors to Yemen visited the southern port of Aden, the interim capital of the country, on Saturday as Yemeni officials reported that the Houthis were raising obstacles during the prisoner swap talks in Amman.

The ambassador of the EU and ambassadors of France, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Ireland and Finland, as well as the deputy ambassador of Norway, landed in Aden, where they discussed peace efforts with senior government officials.

The EU delegation is the highest ranking group of foreign envoys to visit Aden since the arrival of Yemen’s new government. (Screenshot)
Middle-East
Middle East
Yemen
EU
Aden Airport
