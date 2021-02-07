UN special envoy Martin Griffiths visits Tehran for talks on Yemen

DUBAI: The United Nations special envoy to Yemen began a two-day visit to Iran on Sunday during to meet with senior Iranian officials to discuss the on-going conflict.

Martin Griffiths will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif as part of the diplomatic efforts to reach a political solution in Yemen that has seen instability since 2011.

According to the UN, Griffiths’ priorities during the meetings will focus on reaching a ceasefire in all parts of Yemen, enforcing urgent humanitarian measures and the resumption of the political process.