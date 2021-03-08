‘Alarm in White House’ over escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The US led global condemnation on Monday of attempted air strikes on Saudi Arabia, amid growing speculation by analysts about the launch point for the attacks.

The Biden administration is alarmed by escalating attacks on the Kingdom, which faced “genuine security threats” from Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen and elsewhere in the region, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

“We of course continue to work in close cooperation with the Saudis, given the threat,” Psaki said.