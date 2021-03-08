BREAKING NEWS

‘Alarm in White House’ over escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Mon, 2021-03-08 22:29

JEDDAH: The US led global condemnation on Monday of attempted air strikes on Saudi Arabia, amid growing speculation by analysts about the launch point for the attacks.

The Biden administration is alarmed by escalating attacks on the Kingdom, which faced “genuine security threats” from Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen and elsewhere in the region, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
“We of course continue to work in close cooperation with the Saudis, given the threat,” Psaki said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC on March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
US
White House
Yemen
Houthis
