JIAT visits Yemeni regions for meetings with human rights committee

Arab News
Tue, 2021-03-09 00:17

LONDON: A delegation from the Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) made a field visit to Yemen last week within the framework of its tasks in the country, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
The team toured the city of Aden, the Zinjibar district in Abyan governorate, and Al-Wahat and Dar Sabr districts in Lahj governorate.
During the visit, the delegation met with the head and members of the National Committee for Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Yemen.

The Joint Incident Assessment Team toured several areas in Yemen to investigate human rights allegations. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT)
Yemen
human rights
National Committee for Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Yemen
