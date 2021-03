RIYADH: The Arab coalition destroyed eight explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthi militia toward the Kingdom on Thursday, Al Ekhbariya reported.

Two of the drones targeted the south western city Khamis Mushait, another targeted Najran and a fourth targeted Jazan. The rest targeted civilians and residential property in other parts of Saudi Arabia.

The coalition addded that the Houthis tried to target the universities of Jazan and Najran.