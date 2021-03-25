BREAKING NEWS

Blinken and Yemen PM discuss cease-fire after Saudi peace initiative

LONDON: The US secretary of state called for a nationwide cease-fire in Yemen and a “durable peace agreement” during a phone call with the country’s prime minister on Thursday.
“Secretary (Antony) Blinken welcomed the Republic of Yemen Government’s support for a comprehensive, nationwide cease-fire and UN-led political talks and its continued engagement with UN Special Envoy Griffiths,” the State Department said.
Saudi Arabia announced a new peace initiative on Monday to end the six-year war.

