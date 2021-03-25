Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war

LONDON: British singer Jade Thirlwall, a member of much-loved pop group Little Mix, has teamed up with Unicef to learn more about the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

Thirlwall, who is part Yemeni — her grandfather traveled from there to the UK in 1943 — met with Somaya, 17, and spoke with her about life in Yemen for young women, the conflict and Unicef’s work there.

“It was a pleasure to speak to Somaya, and I am grateful to Unicef UK for giving us the opportunity to have such a special conversation,” said Thirlwall.