BREAKING NEWS

Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Author: 
Thu, 2021-03-25 19:52

LONDON: British singer Jade Thirlwall, a member of much-loved pop group Little Mix, has teamed up with Unicef to learn more about the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

Thirlwall, who is part Yemeni — her grandfather traveled from there to the UK in 1943 — met with Somaya, 17, and spoke with her about life in Yemen for young women, the conflict and Unicef’s work there.
“It was a pleasure to speak to Somaya, and I am grateful to Unicef UK for giving us the opportunity to have such a special conversation,” said Thirlwall.

Main category: 
World
Tags: 
Little Mix
UNICEF
Jade Thirlwall
Yemen
Previous articleBlinken and Yemen PM discuss cease-fire after Saudi peace initiative
Next articleUN says Houthi decaying tanker talks are ongoing
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

UN says Houthi decaying tanker talks are ongoing

- 0
article author: Ephrem KossaifyThu, 2021-03-25 19:17 NEW YORK: The UN hopes talks with the Houthi militia to access a decaying tanker moored off Yemen’s coast will...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken and Yemen PM discuss cease-fire after Saudi peace initiative

- 0
Author: Zaynab Khojjiarticle author: Arab NewsID: 1616697427472415600Thu, 2021-03-25 21:40 LONDON: The US secretary of state called for a nationwide cease-fire in Yemen and a “durable peace agreement” during...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition destroys eight Houthi drones fired toward Saudi Arabia

- 0
article author: Arab NewsThu, 2021-03-25 22:40 RIYADH: The Arab coalition destroyed eight explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthi militia toward the Kingdom on Thursday, Al Ekhbariya reported.  Two of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©