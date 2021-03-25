UN says Houthi decaying tanker talks are ongoing

NEW YORK: The UN hopes talks with the Houthi militia to access a decaying tanker moored off Yemen’s coast will reach a conclusion soon.

The FSO Safer is anchored north of the port of Hodeidah and has more than a million barrels of crude oil on board. Experts have warned of an environmental catastrophe if the vessel breaks up.

The Houthis have blocked the experts from reaching the ship, which has been described as a ticking time bomb.

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the talks are hoping to resolve logistical and security arrangements.