BREAKING NEWS

Saudi envoy discusses Yemen peace initiative with his UN counterparts

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Fri, 2021-03-26 01:21

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, met his counterparts from a number of UN Security Council member states on Thursday to discuss the Kingdom’s latest initiative to end the crisis in Yemen.
The Saudi peace plan, announced by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday, includes a comprehensive cease-fire and the reopening of Sanaa airport. It would also ease restrictions on Hodeidah port and restart the political process in the country.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN Abdullah Al-Mouallimi meets with permanent representatives of a number of UN Security Council member states. (SPA)
Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Saudi Arabia
United Nations
UN Security Council
Abdullah Al-Mouallimi
Yemen
Saudi initiative
Previous articleUN says Houthi decaying tanker talks are ongoing
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

UN says Houthi decaying tanker talks are ongoing

- 0
article author: Ephrem KossaifyThu, 2021-03-25 19:17 NEW YORK: The UN hopes talks with the Houthi militia to access a decaying tanker moored off Yemen’s coast will...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Little Mix singer teams up with Unicef to learn about Yemen war

- 0
article author: Arab NewsAuthor: Thu, 2021-03-25 19:52 LONDON: British singer Jade Thirlwall, a member of much-loved pop group Little Mix, has teamed up with Unicef to learn...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken and Yemen PM discuss cease-fire after Saudi peace initiative

- 0
Author: Zaynab Khojjiarticle author: Arab NewsID: 1616697427472415600Thu, 2021-03-25 21:40 LONDON: The US secretary of state called for a nationwide cease-fire in Yemen and a “durable peace agreement” during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©