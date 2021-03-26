Saudi envoy discusses Yemen peace initiative with his UN counterparts

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, met his counterparts from a number of UN Security Council member states on Thursday to discuss the Kingdom’s latest initiative to end the crisis in Yemen.

The Saudi peace plan, announced by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday, includes a comprehensive cease-fire and the reopening of Sanaa airport. It would also ease restrictions on Hodeidah port and restart the political process in the country.