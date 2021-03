LONDON: The Arab coalition destroyed a hostile Houthi air defense system on the Marib front on Sunday.

All components of the system were destroyed and its foreign operatives were killed, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The coalition added that it continues to support the advance of Yemen’s army and tribes in Marib and to protect civilians.

On Saturday, Arab coalition airstrikes halted a tank and infantry offensive in Marib by the Iran-backed militia.