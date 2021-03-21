No.4 on Arab Coalition most wanted list, Houthi leader Zakaria Al-Shami dead, militia says

DUBAI: A senior official at the Iran-backed Houthi militia confirmed Sunday the death of Zakaria Al-Shami, the fourth Houthi leader on the Arab Coalition’s wanted list.

The coalition has previously announced a $20 million reward to any one providing information leading to Al-Shami’s arrest or location.

He was the fourth Houthi member on the “A list” that includes 40 names of leaders and elements responsible for planning, implementing and supporting Houthi terrorist activities.

The cause and date of his death remain unclear.