DUBAI: The increase in the number of Houthi operations in Yemen and across the border in Saudi Arabia are proof the militia is a proxy for Iran’s ‘expansive agenda’, a senior Yemeni official said.

Yemen’s minister of information, culture and tourism, Muamar Al-Eryani, said in a statement that the “Houthi’s recent escalation of attacks confirms that it does not make decisions on war and peace, but rather only follows Iran’s expansive agenda.”