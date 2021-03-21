Saudi air strikes halt Houthi tank offensive

JEDDAH: Air strikes on Saturday by Saudi-led coalition warplanes halted a tank and infantry offensive in Marib by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

The coalition said it launched the air strikes to “thwart the Houthi militia’s attempt to advance toward Marib in Al-Kasrah,” northwest of Marib city, the Yemeni government’s last remaining stronghold in the north. It said it had destroyed Houthi military equipment, including tanks, and had inflicted “heavy losses.”