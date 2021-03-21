BREAKING NEWS

Saudi air strikes halt Houthi tank offensive

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Sun, 2021-03-21 05:58

JEDDAH: Air strikes on Saturday by Saudi-led coalition warplanes halted a tank and infantry offensive in Marib by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

The coalition said it launched the air strikes to “thwart the Houthi militia’s attempt to advance toward Marib in Al-Kasrah,” northwest of Marib city, the Yemeni government’s last remaining stronghold in the north. It said it had destroyed Houthi military equipment, including tanks, and had inflicted “heavy losses.”

Smoke billows from the site of Saudi-led air strikes on Houthi positions in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 7, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Houthi militia
Houthi terrorism
Marib
Yemen
Previous articleHouthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman

- 0
Author: Zaynab Khojjiarticle author: Arab NewsID: 1616269498648343300Sat, 2021-03-20 22:47 LONDON: The Houthis do not want a political solution to the crisis in Yemen and respond to international efforts...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

‘Selective and discriminatory:’ British press accused of ignoring plight of Yemen’s African migrants

- 0
article author: TAREK ALI AHMADSat, 2021-03-20 22:32 LONDON: A quick skim through UK press headlines of the past week shows extensive coverage of such topics as...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Houthi militia admits tear gas behind fire at migrant detention

- 0
Author: By AHMED AL-HAJ | AParticle author: APID: 1616259285267399700Sat, 2021-03-20 16:45 SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi militia on Saturday broke its silence on the cause of a fire that tore...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©