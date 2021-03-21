BREAKING NEWS

Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
Author: 
Zaynab Khojji
article author: 
Arab News
ID: 
1616269498648343300
Sat, 2021-03-20 22:47

LONDON: The Houthis do not want a political solution to the crisis in Yemen and respond to international efforts to reach one with obstinacy, the government’s spokesman said on Saturday.
Diplomacy has not yielded any results because of the militia’s rejection, Rajih Badi told Al Arabiya.
Badi also said that the Iran-backed militia sees the call to de-escalate as the “language of weakness.”
He continued by saying that the Yemeni people will not accept Iranian interference in their country.

Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Houthis
Yemen
Previous article‘Selective and discriminatory:’ British press accused of ignoring plight of Yemen’s African migrants
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

‘Selective and discriminatory:’ British press accused of ignoring plight of Yemen’s African migrants

- 0
article author: TAREK ALI AHMADSat, 2021-03-20 22:32 LONDON: A quick skim through UK press headlines of the past week shows extensive coverage of such topics as...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Houthi militia admits tear gas behind fire at migrant detention

- 0
Author: By AHMED AL-HAJ | AParticle author: APID: 1616259285267399700Sat, 2021-03-20 16:45 SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi militia on Saturday broke its silence on the cause of a fire that tore...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

US calls for probe into deadly fire at Sanaa detention center

- 0
article author: Saeed Al-BatatiAuthor: Saeed Al-BatatiID: 1616196673810820200Sat, 2021-03-20 02:30 AL-MUKALLA: The US State Department on Friday called for an immediate investigation into the death of dozens of migrants...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©