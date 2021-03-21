Houthi militia ‘does not want political solution’: Yemeni government spokesman

LONDON: The Houthis do not want a political solution to the crisis in Yemen and respond to international efforts to reach one with obstinacy, the government’s spokesman said on Saturday.

Diplomacy has not yielded any results because of the militia’s rejection, Rajih Badi told Al Arabiya.

Badi also said that the Iran-backed militia sees the call to de-escalate as the “language of weakness.”

He continued by saying that the Yemeni people will not accept Iranian interference in their country.