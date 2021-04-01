Arab coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile targeting Yemen’s Marib

DUBAI: The Arab coalition on Thursday destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile targeting civilians in Yemen’s Marib, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya TV reported.

The coalition has destroyed the missile and the launch pad, the report added.

Yemen’s government condemned on Monday the Houthi militia’s repeated attacks on camps for the displaced in Marib, state news agency Saba New reported.

Yemen’s foreign affairs ministry said that the Houthi militia has targeted camps north of Marib, which host internally displaced people, with artillery and missiles.