Revealed: Houthi militia's deadly ties with Al-Qaeda and Daesh

Revealed: Houthi militia’s deadly ties with Al-Qaeda and Daesh
Saeed Al-Batati
Fri, 2021-04-02

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government has officially accused the Iran-backed Houthis of harboring Al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorists, with militants from both groups being set free to fight and spread terror among the Yemeni people.

In the wake of a government report revealing the full extent of links between the Houthis, Al-Qaeda and Daesh, the Arab military coalition said on Thursday it had destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile on its launchpad in Yemen, adding that the weapon was being prepared for launch toward the central Yemeni province of Marib.

This undated photo released on October 27, 2000 by the National Security News Service shows US sailors on deck and damage to the USS Cole after a terrorist attack on 12 October. (AFP)
Middle-East
Houthis
Yemen


