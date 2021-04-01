US envoy to Yemen returns to Washington following talks on war-torn country

DUBAI: The US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, returned on Wednesday to Washington following his trip to Saudi Arabia and Oman, where he held meetings with Omani, Saudi, and Yemeni senior leaders.

In coordination with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, Lenderking discussed bring about a ceasefire, inclusive political talks, and a durable peace agreement that addresses the needs of all Yemenis.

Lenderking’s discussions also focused on efforts to address the humanitarian and economic crisis in Yemen.