US affirms its support for Saudi Arabia to defend its territory from Houthi attacks

LONDON: The US reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia defending its territory and facing down threats from the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, called on the Houthis to stop their cross-border attacks on the Kingdom and work to achieve a political solution to the crisis in Yemen.

The Houthi militia have stepped up attacks on the Kingdom in recent weeks, targeting populated areas and vital and oil installations, threatening global energy security.