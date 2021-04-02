Home BREAKING NEWS US affirms its support for Saudi Arabia to defend its territory from Houthi attacks

US affirms its support for Saudi Arabia to defend its territory from Houthi attacks

Arab News
Fri, 2021-04-02 20:43

LONDON: The US reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia defending its territory and facing down threats from the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.
John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, called on the Houthis to stop their cross-border attacks on the Kingdom and work to achieve a political solution to the crisis in Yemen.
The Houthi militia have stepped up attacks on the Kingdom in recent weeks, targeting populated areas and vital and oil installations, threatening global energy security.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby listens to a question during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP)
