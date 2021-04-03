Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea

LONDON: The Arab coalition destroyed a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in Salif on Saturday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The coalition said it thwarted an imminent hostile attack by a Houthi booby-trapped boat in the southern Red Sea.

The Houthi militia continues to threaten shipping lines and global trade, the coalition said.

The Houthis are using the Stockholm Agreement as an umbrella to launch hostile attacks from Hodeidah, the coalition added.