Unearthed Arabian treasures reveal fate of one of history’s most brutal pirates

LONDON: Ancient coins unearthed in a New England orchard have given historians a clue as to the fate of one of history’s most heinous, and until now mysterious, pirates.

Amateur historian Jim Bailey discovered a series of ancient Arabian coins while metal detecting in a pick-your-own orchard in Rhode Island in the US.

Their provenance has shed light on how a man who was once the world’s most wanted criminal disappeared into thin air.

The coins, the oldest ever found in North America, reveal the previously unknown story of Capt. Henry Every.