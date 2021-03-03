BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired towards southern Saudi Arabia

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Wed, 2021-03-03 12:21

DUBAI: The Arab coalition fighting the Houthi militants in Yemen said it has destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed group towards the southern region of the kingdom, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.
“The joint coalition forces were able this morning to intercept and destroy a ‘booby-trapped’ drone launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians and civilian objects in the southern region,” the statement said.

 

Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Saudi Arabia
Yemen
Previous articleUS Hits Houthis With First Sanctions 
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

- 0
article author: Arab NewsTue, 2021-03-02 18:45 RIYADH: The Arab coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward southern Saudi Arabia,...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

US sanctions two Houthi leaders over attacks on Saudi Arabia

- 0
article author: RAY HANANIATue, 2021-03-02 18:09 CHICAGO: Two senior Houthi militia leaders have been sanctioned by the US over their involvement in terror strikes against Yemeni...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

UK slammed for ‘unconscionable’ Yemen aid cut

- 0
article author: Charlie PetersAuthor: Tue, 2021-03-02 21:18 LONDON: The British government’s decision to cut its aid package to Yemen is “unconscionable,” the public affairs advisor at Save...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©