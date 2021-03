WASHINGTON: The US special envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, is back in Riyadh for further consultations with Saudi Arabia on resolving the conflict in Yemen, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing on Wednesday.

Lenderking had met with senior government officials and the UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, during a visit to the region, Price said. He declined to say whether Griffiths had met with Houthi representatives.