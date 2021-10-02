30.1 C
Yemen
Monday, October 4, 2021
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone launched toward southwestern Saudi Arabia

By webmaster
Arab News
Sat, 2021-10-02 17:36

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthis toward the Kingdom’s southwestern city Khamis Mushait on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, falling debris from a Houthi drone intercepted by Saudi air defense forces damaged houses in the southern region of Jazan, authorities said.

The shrapnel scattered over a residential neighborhood in Ahad Al-Masarihah governorate, but fortunately did not result in death or injury, said Col. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in Jazan.

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Yemen
Houthis
drones
Khamis Mushait


