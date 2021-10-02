KSrelief provides educational materials, PPE to children in Yemen

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Yemen’s Aden Governorate launched a project to support children’s access to quality education opportunities on Friday.

The project is in cooperation with the UN Children’s Fund and the Yemeni Ministry of Education.

The project aims to distribute more than 79,000 school bags to various schools in Aden, Lahj, Ad Dali, Shabwa, Abyan, and Hodeidah. In addition, more than 1,400 thermometers will be distributed along with personal protective equipment for students to reduce the risk of COVID-19.