30.1 C
Yemen
Monday, October 4, 2021
type here...
BREAKING NEWS

KSrelief provides educational materials, PPE to children in Yemen

By webmaster
0
7

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
SPA
Author: 
Sat, 2021-10-02 04:17

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Yemen’s Aden Governorate launched a project to support children’s access to quality education opportunities on Friday.

The project is in cooperation with the UN Children’s Fund and the Yemeni Ministry of Education.

The project aims to distribute more than 79,000 school bags to various schools in Aden, Lahj, Ad Dali, Shabwa, Abyan, and Hodeidah. In addition, more than 1,400 thermometers will be distributed along with personal protective equipment for students to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Yemen
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)
Previous articleKSrelief signs deals to support physical rehabilitation centers in Yemen
Next articleArab coalition destroys Houthi drone launched toward southwestern Saudi Arabia
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article