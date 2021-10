RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed three joint agreements on Thursday to operate prosthetic limbs and physical rehabilitation centers in Seiyun, Taiz, and Aden in Yemen.

The agreements, which would benefit more than 8,000 patients, were signed by KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.