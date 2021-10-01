27 C
Saudi, Swedish envoys discuss peace efforts in Yemen

Arab News
Fri, 2021-10-01 05:03

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber held talks with Sweden’s envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby in the capital, Riyadh, on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed the Kingdom’s efforts and joint steps for a cease-fire and beginning political consultations to alleviate the human suffering of the Yemeni people and to achieve peace, security and stability in Yemen and the region.
Both sides emphasized support of the newly-appointed UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg to reach a comprehensive political solution in the war-torn country.

Saudi Arabia
