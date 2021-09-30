Houthis reject calls for truce, intensify attacks on Marib

ID:
1633028524056041600
Thu, 2021-09-30 22:01
AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis on Thursday rejected the latest regional calls to cease fighting in Yemen and intensified their ground and missile attacks on government-controlled areas in the central province of Marib.
Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam demanded the Arab coalition stop military operations and lift what he described as a blockade on their territory as preconditions for accepting the Saudi initiative and the UN-brokered peace efforts to end the war.
Main category:
Special