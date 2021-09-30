25.4 C
Yemen
Monday, October 4, 2021
Houthis reject calls for truce, intensify attacks on Marib

Saeed Al-Batati
Saeed Al-Batati
1633028524056041600
Thu, 2021-09-30 22:01

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis on Thursday rejected the latest regional calls to cease fighting in Yemen and intensified their ground and missile attacks on government-controlled areas in the central province of Marib.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam demanded the Arab coalition stop military operations and lift what he described as a blockade on their territory as preconditions for accepting the Saudi initiative and the UN-brokered peace efforts to end the war.

Middle-East
Yemen
Marib
Houthis


