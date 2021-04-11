Home BREAKING NEWS Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drone targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen toward Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.
The coalition said the missile and drone were targeting the southern city of Jazan.
The coalition, which is fighting in support of the internationally recognized government in Yemen, said the attack was a continuation of the group’s “systematic and deliberate hostile attempts to target civilians and civilian objects.”

