Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia

Thu, 2021-02-11 19:34
RIYADH: Arab coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the missile was launched toward Khamis Mushait in the southern region from Saada governorate in Yemen.
Col. Al- Al-Maliki said the attack was a “deliberate” attempt by the Iran-backed Houthi militia to target civilians.
The spokesperson also said that coalition forces were “taking the necessary measures to neutralize and destroy the specific capabilities of the Houthi militia.”
