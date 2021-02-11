BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Arab coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the missile was launched toward Khamis Mushait in the southern region from Saada governorate in Yemen.
Col. Al- Al-Maliki said the attack was a “deliberate” attempt by the Iran-backed Houthi militia to target civilians.
The spokesperson also said that coalition forces were “taking the necessary measures to neutralize and destroy the specific capabilities of the Houthi militia.”

Arab coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the attacks were deliberate attempts by Yemen’s Houthi militia to target civilians. (File/AFP)
