Saudi foreign minster meets US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking

Arab News
Wed, 2021-02-10 16:44

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking in the capital Riyadh on Wednesday.
During the meeting, they discussed developments in Yemen and reviewed joint efforts and support toward reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, also attended the meeting.
The talks come as the Iran-backed Houthi militia launched another air attack on Saudi territory on Wednesday, 

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan received new US envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, in the capital Riyadh on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Tim Lenderking
Faisal bin Farhan
Saudi Arabia
Yemen
United States
