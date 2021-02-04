BREAKING NEWS

Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen

Reuters
Thu, 2021-02-04 19:48

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden was expected to announce on Thursday the appointment of a veteran US diplomat as his special envoy for Yemen, a person familiar with the issue said, indicating a more active US role in efforts to end that country’s civil war.
Biden was expected to name Timothy Lenderking for the new post in a foreign policy speech, said the source on condition of anonymity. Lenderking’s expected appointment was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Timothy Lenderking has been the deputy assistant secretary of State for Gulf affairs and served in the US Embassy in Riyadh. (File/US-UAE Business Council)
Middle-East
Yemen
United States
Timothy Lenderking
US State Department
Joe Biden
