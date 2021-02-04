Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen

Thu, 2021-02-04 19:48
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden was expected to announce on Thursday the appointment of a veteran US diplomat as his special envoy for Yemen, a person familiar with the issue said, indicating a more active US role in efforts to end that country’s civil war.
Biden was expected to name Timothy Lenderking for the new post in a foreign policy speech, said the source on condition of anonymity. Lenderking’s expected appointment was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
