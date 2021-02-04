Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance disables 1,419 Houthi mines in 1 week

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) dismantled 1,419 mines in Yemen during the fourth week of January.

They comprised seven anti-personnel mines, 259 anti-tank mines, 1,143 unexploded ordnances and 10 explosive devices.

Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the directive of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.

It is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts to remove mines planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in various Yemeni regions, especially Marib, Aden, Sanaa and Taiz.