Tuesday, November 2, 2021
China administered 2.279 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 1

BEIJING: China administered about 5.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1, bringing the total number of doses administered to 2.279 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Tuesday.

