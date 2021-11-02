Greta Thunberg tells young protestors COP26 won’t help climate

GLASGOW: Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg told a rally of young protestors on the fringe of COP26 Monday afternoon that world leaders at the crucial summit would not help the environment.

Speaking to a crowd of several hundred across the River Clyde from where COP26 is taking place, Thunberg said: “Change is not going to come from inside there, that is not leadership, this is leadership.”

To loud cheers she added: “We say no more ‘blah blah blah,’ no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet. No more exploitation. No more ‘blah blah blah.’ No more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there.”

In September, the 18 year-old activist had mocked UK prime minister Boris Johnson, saying his speeches on the environment were “blah, blah, blah.”

Johnson in turn referenced her “blah blah blah” remarks during a joke in his speech to the COP26 opening session earlier Monday.

Thunberg is scheduled to take part in two large protests through the city later this week.

She said: “This COP26 is so far just like the previous COPs and that has led us nowhere. They have led us nowhere.”

She added: “Inside COP they are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously. Pretending to take the present seriously of the people who are being affected already today by the climate crisis.”

Meanwhile, climate activists on board the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior are to be allowed to sail into the heart of Glasgow after officials agreed to allow them into the COP26 restricted zone.

Port authorities had initially warned the crew of the famous vessel that it could not enter the area near where COP26 is taking place.

However, following negotiations with the police, the authorities confirmed the vessel would be allowed to continue to its intended destination.

Activists Jakapita Faith Kandanga, 24, Edwin Namakanga, 27, Maria Reyes, 19, and Farzana Faruk Jhumu, 22, who are from communities which would be most affected by a changing climate, are on board the ship.

In a joint statement they said they were glad “authorities understand that our presence at the climate summit is too important to shut out”.

Greenpeace said it had been warned by HMS Vigilant, a UK naval vessel, as it approached the Firth of Clyde, that if the Rainbow Warrior continued its voyage it would be in breach of maritime laws and the Police would “act appropriately.”