Coalition takes out 5 ballistic missiles, 4 drones in Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

Mahad Mohamed
Arab News
1618436117865328500
Thu, 2021-04-15 00:35

RIYADH: The Arab coalition destroyed five ballistic missiles and four explosive-laden drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia, Al-Ekhbariya reported on Thursday.
The attacks targeting Jazan are the latest in a long line of hostile actions against the Kingdom by the Iran-back Houthi militia. 
Jazan University was one of the targets as well as other civilian sites protected under international humanitarian law, coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki said in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency, adding that the actions amount to war crimes.

Saudi Arabia
Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Houthis
