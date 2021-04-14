Home BREAKING NEWS Houthis to prosecute abducted Yemeni model

Mahad Mohamed
Saeed Al-Batati
1618438615275422900
Thu, 2021-04-15 01:15

AL-MUKALLA: Iran-backed Houthis plan to launch a criminal investigation against Entesar Al-Hammadi, a young Yemeni model and actress, who was abducted from a Sanaa street on Feb. 20, the model’s lawyer Khaled Mohammed Al-Kamal said on Wednesday.

The kidnapping of Al-Hammadi and two of her friends is the latest in a string of attacks by the Houthis on dissidents and liberal women in areas under the group’s control.

Al-Kamal told Arab News that a prosecutor from the rebel-controlled West Sanaa court will question Entesar on Sunday.

Model and actress Entesar Al-Hammadi. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Yemen
Houthis
Entesar Al-Hammadi
