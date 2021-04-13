Home BREAKING NEWS Saudi Arabia signs agreement to provide oil grant to Yemen

Arab News
Tue, 2021-04-13 23:01

RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has signed an agreement to supply oil derivatives to operate more than 80 power stations with the Yemeni government.
The agreement was signed by SDRPY general supervisor and Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber and Yemeni Minister of Electricity and Energy Anwar Kolshat.
The agreement is for a grant of oil derivatives totaling more than 1.260 million metric tons, and amounting to $422 million.

The agreement was signed by general supervisor of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber and Yemeni Minister of Electricity and Energy Anwar Kolshat. (SPA)
