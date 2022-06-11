33.9 C
Yemen
Saturday, June 11, 2022
type here...
World

EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

KYIV: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine on Saturday to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelensky his country’s bid to get candidacy status to join the European Union.
“With President Zelensky I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path,” von der Leyen tweeted on arrival in Kyiv.

Previous articleRussia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax
Next articlePrince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article