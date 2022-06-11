33.9 C
Yemen
Saturday, June 11, 2022
type here...
World

Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that Moscow’s response to a build up of NATO forces in Poland will be proportionate, Interfax news agency reported citing a Russian diplomat.
“A response, as always, will be proportionate and appropriate, intended to neutralize potential threats to the security of the Russian Federation,” Interfax quoted Oleg Tyapkin, the head of a foreign ministry department in charge of Russian relations with Europe.

Previous articleUS lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Next articleEU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article