European, Arab states condemn foiled attacks on Saudi Arabia

Arab News
Mon, 2021-01-25 20:59

LONDON: Britain, France and Germany strongly condemned on Monday the attempted aerial attacks on the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Jan. 23.
The UK and Germany also said that the use of missiles and drones in the attack undermines the security and stability of the region.
“Proliferation and the use of missiles and drones undermines the security and stability of the region, to which we are strongly committed. We reiterate our firm attachment to the security and integrity of Saudi territory,” the EU three said in a joint statement.

The Arab coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a hostile air target going toward the capital. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
European Union
E3
Britain
France
Germany
United Kingdom
houthi attack
Houthi
Yemen
Arab Coalition
Riyadh
UAE
Bahrain
Egypt
Jordan
