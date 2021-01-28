European, Arab states condemn foiled attacks on Saudi Arabia

LONDON: Britain, France and Germany strongly condemned on Monday the attempted aerial attacks on the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Jan. 23.

The UK and Germany also said that the use of missiles and drones in the attack undermines the security and stability of the region.

“Proliferation and the use of missiles and drones undermines the security and stability of the region, to which we are strongly committed. We reiterate our firm attachment to the security and integrity of Saudi territory,” the EU three said in a joint statement.