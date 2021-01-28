BREAKING NEWS

Yemeni government and Houthis hold prisoner swap meeting

Saeed Al-Batati
Sun, 2021-01-24 21:06

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen and the Houthi militia held a new round of prisoner swap talks on Sunday, the UN and Yemeni officials said.

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said that the Supervisory Committee on the Implementation of the Prisoners and Detainees Exchange Agreement, which includes the warring parties in Yemen, held its fifth meeting in Amman. 

Griffiths called on them to focus on securing the release of vulnerable people and sick and elderly detainees.

Middle-East
Yemen
Houthis


