Saudi air defenses thwart new Houthi attack on Riyadh

JEDDAH: Saudi air defenses thwarted an attack on Riyadh on Saturday by Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

The Arab-led coalition in Yemen said it had “intercepted and destroyed a hostile air target going toward Riyadh.”

Residents in the capital reported an explosion overhead at about 11 a.m. “I heard a loud sound and thought that something had fallen from the sky,” said one resident of Al-Sulaimaniyah. “The whole house was shaking.”