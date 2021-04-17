Home BREAKING NEWS Exclusive: Ethiopian survivors retell horrors of last month’s ‘Houthi holocaust’

Exclusive: Ethiopian survivors retell horrors of last month’s ‘Houthi holocaust’

-
0
Exclusive: Ethiopian survivors retell horrors of last month’s ‘Houthi holocaust’
article author: 
Ephrem Kossaify
Sat, 2021-04-17 22:29

NEW YORK CITY: When Abdel Karim Ibrahim Mohammed, 23, fled the recent violence consuming Ethiopia’s Oromia region, he never imagined he would fall into the hands of Yemen’s Houthis.

In fact, like many of his compatriots desperate to escape conflict-ridden Ethiopia, he had not even heard of the Iran-backed militia, which seized control of Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2015.

When he first set out on his dangerous voyage across the Red Sea, Abdel Karim had envisioned an arduous overland crossing to one of the Arab Gulf states where opportunity and prosperity awaited him.

Fire hits the refugee center. (Oromia Human Rights Organization photo)
Conditions in the hangar before the fire were bad enough. (Oromia Human Rights Organization photo)
Since 2015, the Houthis have maintained control over Sanaa and much of northwestern Yemen while waging a war against the internationally recognized government. (Reuters)
Conditions in the hangar before the fire were bad enough. (Oromia Human Rights Organization photo)
Conditions in the hangar before the fire were bad enough. (Oromia Human Rights Organization photo)
Ethiopian refugees are taken to Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen's legitimate government, from Yemen after the fire. (Oromia Human Rights Organization photo)
Main category: 
World
Tags: 
Editor’s Choice
Ethiopia
Houthis
Oromia
Yemen
Ethiopian migrants
UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
Oromia Human Rights Organization (OHRO)


Exclusive

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv