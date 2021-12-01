13.1 C
Yemen
Explosion of WWII bomb in Munich injures 3, disrupts trains

BERLIN: An old aircraft bomb exploded at a bridge near Munich’s busy main train station on Wednesday, injuring three people, police said on Twitter.
The explosion happened during construction work, police said.
Due to the explosion, rail travel to and from the main train station has been suspended, according to rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

