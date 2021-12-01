18.1 C
Yemen
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
type here...
World

Pfizer vaccines available for EU children in two weeks

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

BRUSSELS: The EU’s main Covid vaccine provider, BioNTech/Pfizer, will have jabs available for children in the bloc in two weeks’ time, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.
She said she had spoken with the German-US joint venture about the issue the day before, and they said “they are able to accelerate — in other words children’s vaccines will be available as of December 13.”

Previous articlePortugal tightens restrictions despite coronavirus vaccine success
Next articleThree injured after explosion in Munich – police
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article