First batch of Saudi oil derivatives arrives Aden

ADEN: The first batch of oil derivatives sent by Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) arrived at the Yemeni port city of Aden on Saturday.

The shipment was carried out in cooperation with the Yemeni government and local authorities to operate more than 80 Yemeni power plants at a total cost of $442 million.

A total of 909,591 metric tons of diesel and 351,304 metric tons of fuel oil were included in the batch.