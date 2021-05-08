Home BREAKING NEWS UK aid cuts will leave tens of thousands of kids at risk of starvation: Charity

UK aid cuts will leave tens of thousands of kids at risk of starvation: Charity


Arab News
LONDON: The UK’s plan to cut spending on helping feed children in impoverished countries by 80 percent compared with pre-pandemic levels will “leave tens of thousands of children hungry and at risk of starvation,” Save the Children has warned.

“We are looking at the near-collapse of UK help for hungry children in some of the world’s poorest and most dangerous countries, including Yemen, Somalia and Sudan,” said Kirsty McNeill, executive director of Save the Children UK.

