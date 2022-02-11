PARIS: In public places in France where entry is subject to the COVID-19 vaccine pass people will no longer have to wear masks indoors, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
It said masks will remain mandatory in public transport and in indoor places not subject to the vaccine pass.
The new rule — which takes effect on February 28 — is in line with a health council recommendation and follows a slowdown of the COVID-19 infection rate.
France eases indoor mask wearing rules
