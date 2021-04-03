Home BREAKING NEWS From Ethiopia to Yemen, a perilous migrant route to endless misery

Rebecca Anne Proctor
Sat, 2021-04-03 20:57

DUBAI: In the latest disturbing development in Yemen, more than 220 African migrants have been kidnapped from outside UN offices in Sanaa and taken to an unknown destination.

Among those missing are 55 women, Al Arabiya, quoting local sources, reported on Saturday. They had previously organized vigils in front of the UNHCR building, calling for an investigation into the deaths on March 7 of dozens of African migrants in an overcrowded detention center in Sanaa.

African migrants receive food and water inside a football stadium in the Red Sea port city of Aden in Yemen, on April 23, 2019. (AFP/File Photo)
African migrants who were reportedly smuggled by sea into Yemen, sit on the back of a vehicle on the outskirts of the city of Aden. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Middle East
Yemen
Houthis
Ethiopians
Ethiopian migrants
