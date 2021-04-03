Home BREAKING NEWS Houthi massacre of African migrants should not be ignored, Black Lives Matter activist tells Arab News

-
0
Ray Hanania and Saeed Al-Batati
Sat, 2021-04-03 22:14

NEW YORK CITY / Al-MUKALLA, Yemen: The horrific deaths of scores of Ethiopian migrants in a detention center in Sanaa run by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia is further proof that anti-black racism exists on every continent, according to Hawk Newsome, a founding member of Black Lives Matter (BLM) Greater New York.

Racial tensions and the deaths of black people in police custody have provoked repeated bouts of protest and unrest in the US and Europe in recent years.

